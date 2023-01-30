Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Seagate Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.75.

STX stock opened at $68.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.45. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $113.50.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,957 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,631.7% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 218,726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after buying an additional 210,719 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,889 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,273 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

