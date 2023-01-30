SelfKey Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, SelfKey has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SelfKey token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. SelfKey has a total market capitalization of $19.75 million and approximately $19.62 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SelfKey

SelfKey launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

