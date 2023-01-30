ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $525.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ServiceNow from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $549.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Capital One Financial started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $516.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $517.47.

NOW stock opened at $458.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.79, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.35. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $621.41.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total transaction of $2,671,746.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $12,630,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,654 shares of company stock worth $6,236,510. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 182,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,821,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

