Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Raised to $51.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Shake Shack from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.86.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $56.52 on Thursday. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $79.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average is $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $227.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Signal LP acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

