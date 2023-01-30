Short Interest in Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Declines By 6.2%

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,900 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the December 31st total of 436,100 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 151,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $964,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 981,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 41,562 shares during the period. 6.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.64.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.57. 90,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.44 million, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $111.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.89 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 26.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

