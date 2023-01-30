Short Interest in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSW) Drops By 7.6%

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the December 31st total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

BYTE Acquisition Stock Up 10.2 %

BYTE Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,896. BYTE Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.45.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BYTE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYTE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.