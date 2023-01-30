Short Interest in China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Declines By 16.6%

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 604,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Resources Gas Group Stock Performance
Shares of CRGGF remained flat at $4.27 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. China Resources Gas Group has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $5.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CRGGF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of China Resources Gas Group from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Resources Gas Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.
About China Resources Gas Group
China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.
