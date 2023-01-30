Short Interest in Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Increases By 16.3%

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,223,300 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 1,051,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Costa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Costa Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Costa Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CTTQF remained flat at $1.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79. Costa Group has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $2.28.

About Costa Group

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. It operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms and Logistics, and International. The company offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

