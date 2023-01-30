Short Interest in DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) Declines By 20.4%

DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 129.0 days.

DIAGNOS Stock Performance

Shares of DIAGNOS stock remained flat at $0.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17. DIAGNOS has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.31.

DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. DIAGNOS had a negative net margin of 445.58% and a negative return on equity of 30,389.99%.

DIAGNOS Company Profile

Diagnos, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare technical services through the use of artificial intelligence (AI). The company offers algorithm development, data analysis, and image processing services. It focuses on the development of its AI tool, Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, which is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment and processes at the point of care.

