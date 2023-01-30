Short Interest in Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRYW) Grows By 14.3%

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRYW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Lottery.com Trading Down 0.4 %

Lottery.com stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. 49,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,306. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. Lottery.com has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.91.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lottery.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.