Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upgraded Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Silgan from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.78.

Shares of SLGN opened at $52.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter worth $1,441,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

