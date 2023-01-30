Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SWN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 80,088 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 76,127 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 50,904 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

