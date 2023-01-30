Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Receives $25.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SQSP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Squarespace in the third quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Squarespace in the first quarter worth $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Squarespace in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 93.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE SQSP opened at $23.37 on Monday. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.42.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Squarespace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

