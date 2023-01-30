Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STEM shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Stem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

In other news, CTO Larsh Johnson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $168,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 119,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,607.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Stem news, Director Adam Daley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,022,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,151.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Larsh Johnson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $168,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 119,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,607.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,070 shares of company stock worth $2,025,437. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Stem by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 385,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,140 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. 52.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STEM opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Stem has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $18.02.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 47.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stem will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

