StockNews.com Downgrades Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Johnson Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $66.37 on Thursday. Johnson Outdoors has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $90.52. The firm has a market cap of $676.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.36.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $196.39 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.38%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 524,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 48,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

