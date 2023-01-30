StockNews.com Downgrades Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mettler-Toledo International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,396.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,529.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,583.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,476.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,328.35.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total transaction of $1,691,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,318.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,380.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

