StockNews.com Upgrades Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $657.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.88. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $9.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after buying an additional 27,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after buying an additional 296,353 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30,613 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 312,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,638,000. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

