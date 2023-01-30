StockNews.com Upgrades Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.
Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ VKTX opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $657.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.88. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $9.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Viking Therapeutics Company Profile
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)
