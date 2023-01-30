Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Target Hospitality Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TH opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.29. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $159.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.20 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 55.97% and a net margin of 10.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,471,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,730,426.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,471,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,730,426.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Troy C. Schrenk acquired 4,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $68,074.93. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,256.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $3,889,300. Corporate insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

