TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,313 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 0.8% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 183,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 339,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,379,000 after buying an additional 98,604 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 23,707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,061,736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $101,258,000 after buying an additional 177,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $87.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,685,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,366,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $84.82 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.98%.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.