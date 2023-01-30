Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $146.00 at Citigroup

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $137.00 to $146.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TSLA. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $211.57.

TSLA opened at $177.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $561.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.41 and a 200 day moving average of $218.97.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,162,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,152,834 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Tesla by 213.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tesla by 229.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Tesla by 200.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Tesla by 196.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

