Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $200.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Global Equities Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $211.57.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 11.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $177.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $561.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.97. Tesla has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,162,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,152,834 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.