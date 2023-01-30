TFI International (TFII) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

TFI International (NYSE: TFII) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/24/2023 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$168.00 to C$170.00.

1/11/2023 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$145.00 to C$162.00.

1/9/2023 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/4/2023 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2022 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $123.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TFI International Price Performance

TFII stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.21. The company had a trading volume of 105,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $112.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.36.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. TFI International had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in TFI International by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TFI International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in TFI International by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in TFI International by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Featured Articles

