Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Upgraded to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Thales from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Thales Stock Performance

THLEF stock opened at $131.75 on Thursday. Thales has a 52-week low of $107.55 and a 52-week high of $138.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Thales Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thales stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Thales S.A. ( OTCMKTS:THLEF Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

