Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Upgraded to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Thales from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Thales Stock Performance
THLEF stock opened at $131.75 on Thursday. Thales has a 52-week low of $107.55 and a 52-week high of $138.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.59.
Thales Company Profile
Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.
