Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC Sells 65 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 1,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 757,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,880,000 after acquiring an additional 15,560 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at $29,598,104.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,840,311 shares of company stock worth $114,884,116. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.54.

Shares of GS stock traded up $5.50 on Monday, hitting $359.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,269. The firm has a market cap of $120.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $359.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

