UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Cut to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $94.00 price target on the bank’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $87.84 on Thursday. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $76.97 and a fifty-two week high of $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

In other UMB Financial news, Director L Joshua Sosland acquired 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.81 per share, with a total value of $30,474.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,670.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other UMB Financial news, Director L Joshua Sosland acquired 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.81 per share, with a total value of $30,474.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,670.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 515 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $43,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,723 shares of company stock valued at $306,370. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,190,000 after acquiring an additional 174,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 81.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,563,000 after buying an additional 1,661,449 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,809,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,108,000 after buying an additional 129,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,266,000 after buying an additional 22,901 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

