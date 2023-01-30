Umee (UMEE) Price Reaches $0.0083 on Top Exchanges

Umee (UMEE) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. Umee has a total market capitalization of $187.87 million and $329,563.51 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umee token can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Umee has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.24 or 0.00395671 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,333.89 or 0.27773211 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00595508 BTC.

Umee’s genesis date was February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,582,205 tokens. Umee’s official Twitter account is @umee_crosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Umee’s official website is umee.cc. Umee’s official message board is medium.com/umeeblog. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Umee is a cross-chain DeFi hub that interconnects between blockchains.As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The Umee Blockchain facilitates interoperability between the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side-chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base-layer protocols. As a Cosmos SDK blockchain, Umee is interoperable with blockchains including Terra, Crypto.com, Binance Chain, Osmosis, Secret Network, and 30+ other chains, plus Ethereum, from Day 1.The native UMEE token is a Proof of Stake asset that can began as a Cosmos SDK token and an ERC20 token on Ethereum, but since February, Umee is officially live and deployed on Umee mainnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umee using one of the exchanges listed above.

