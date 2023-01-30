United Parcel Service Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 30,288 call options on the company. This is an increase of 69% compared to the typical volume of 17,903 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.41.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 31.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $4.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.68. 2,605,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,564. The firm has a market cap of $153.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.