United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Given New $460.00 Price Target at UBS Group

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $419.82.

URI opened at $434.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $438.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $367.22 and its 200 day moving average is $324.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 38.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

