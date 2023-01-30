UNIUM (UNM) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $127.66 Million

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. UNIUM has a market capitalization of $127.66 million and $935.36 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNIUM token can currently be purchased for about $43.89 or 0.00193017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, UNIUM has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.24 or 0.00395671 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,333.89 or 0.27773211 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00595508 BTC.

UNIUM Token Profile

UNIUM launched on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 46.06994968 USD and is up 2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,059.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

