Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VSAT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viasat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Viasat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $47.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Viasat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viasat currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.80.

Viasat Stock Performance

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.77. Viasat has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $52.72.

Insider Activity at Viasat

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $656.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.08 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, analysts expect that Viasat will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $90,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,333 shares of company stock valued at $111,765. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viasat

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Viasat by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Viasat during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Viasat by 522.5% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

