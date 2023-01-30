Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Vital Energy Trading Down 1.1 %
Vital Energy stock opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 3.31. Vital Energy has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $120.86.
Vital Energy Company Profile
