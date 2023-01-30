Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vital Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Vital Energy stock opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 3.31. Vital Energy has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $120.86.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

