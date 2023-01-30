Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.60.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Whirlpool by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Whirlpool by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Whirlpool by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.
