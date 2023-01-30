Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whirlpool

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Whirlpool by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Whirlpool by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Whirlpool by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

About Whirlpool

NYSE:WHR opened at $154.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.50. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $124.43 and a 1-year high of $211.29.

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.