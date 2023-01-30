Wintrust Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:WTFCP)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WTFCP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.05. 11,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,220. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

