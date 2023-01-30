Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wynn Resorts from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

WYNN stock opened at $102.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.50. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.34.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.42 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,184.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,184.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at $559,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 16.0% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,939 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 383.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,173,000 after purchasing an additional 430,030 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 622.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

