20,200 Shares in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Bought by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of RA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 68,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,778. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $21.45.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.