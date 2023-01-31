20,200 Shares in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Bought by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of RA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 68,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,778. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $21.45.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Dividend Announcement
About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.
