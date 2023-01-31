33,170 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Purchased by Delaney Dennis R

Delaney Dennis R bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,187,000. Procter & Gamble comprises about 4.0% of Delaney Dennis R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,904,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,454. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $164.98. The firm has a market cap of $333.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.90.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

