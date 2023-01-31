Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Increased by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,068 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.63.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,911,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.85. The firm has a market cap of $190.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $130.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

