ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABGI opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96.

Institutional Trading of ABG Acquisition Corp. I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABGI. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 749.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 587,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 518,157 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $4,759,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $3,335,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 57.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 683,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 248,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $1,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

About ABG Acquisition Corp. I

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. ABG Acquisition Corp. I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

