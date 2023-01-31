ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

ACNB has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average is $35.62. The firm has a market cap of $316.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. ACNB has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $41.28.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ACNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

In related news, Director Donald Arthur Seibel, Jr. sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $463,621.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ACNB by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in ACNB by 103.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ACNB by 25.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 21,419 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in ACNB by 29.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ACNB in the third quarter worth $771,000. 28.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

