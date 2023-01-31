Adshares (ADS) One Day Volume Reaches $237,913.61

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00005394 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $45.46 million and $237,913.61 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008970 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000767 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001890 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,487,536 coins. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

