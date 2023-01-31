Adshares Hits 1-Day Volume of $237,913.61 (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00005394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $45.46 million and approximately $237,913.61 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008970 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000767 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,487,536 coins. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

