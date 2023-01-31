Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.70 on Tuesday, hitting $75.15. 65,589,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,990,301. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.62.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.