Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Sells $1,327,125.00 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) VP Vernon Rogers sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,327,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,337.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vernon Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Vernon Rogers sold 20,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $526,400.00.

AEHR stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,888. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $36.92. The stock has a market cap of $970.49 million, a PE ratio of 78.98 and a beta of 1.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 31,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEHR. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

