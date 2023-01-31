Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Sells $1,327,125.00 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) VP Vernon Rogers sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,327,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,337.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Vernon Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Vernon Rogers sold 20,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $526,400.00.
Aehr Test Systems Trading Up 2.9 %
AEHR stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,888. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $36.92. The stock has a market cap of $970.49 million, a PE ratio of 78.98 and a beta of 1.80.
Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEHR. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
About Aehr Test Systems
Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
- Is the 1,600% Rise in Genius Group Stock Justified?
- After Further Review, Investors Liked Exxon Mobil’s Earnings
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.