aelf Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, aelf has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $96.49 million and $5.42 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008964 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005363 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001948 BTC.

About aelf

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 545,082,543 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

