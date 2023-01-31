Aflac (AFL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Aflac to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aflac Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE AFL opened at $73.04 on Tuesday. Aflac has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day moving average of $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Aflac by 5.2% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Aflac by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 20,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Stories

