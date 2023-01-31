Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $914,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2,786.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,005,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 16,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.74. 144,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,058. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.54. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $129.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

