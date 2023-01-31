Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 90,556 Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 90,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VVR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.98. 159,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,999. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $4.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

