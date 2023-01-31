Aion (AION) Trading Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

Aion (AION) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Aion has a market capitalization of $16.35 million and approximately $835,708.13 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00226886 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00098625 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00050921 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00057593 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004296 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000446 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

