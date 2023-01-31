Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,900 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the December 31st total of 285,900 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 669,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Akerna

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Akerna by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 25,595 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Akerna by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Akerna by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 175,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akerna by 342.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,023,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 792,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akerna in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000.

Get Akerna alerts:

Akerna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KERN traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.10. 497,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.57. Akerna has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna ( NASDAQ:KERN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million. Akerna had a negative net margin of 292.22% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Akerna will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.