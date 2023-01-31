Albion Venture Capital Trust (LON:AAVC) Shares Up 0.8%

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.61). 822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 28,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.60 ($0.60).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 49.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 49.22. The firm has a market cap of £63.70 million and a P/E ratio of 1,225.00.

Albion Venture Capital Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. Albion Venture Capital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Albion Venture Capital Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Ann Berresford acquired 11,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £6,022.08 ($7,437.42).

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a venture capital trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in information technology, healthcare technology, environmental sector and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking, and agriculture.

